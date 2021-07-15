CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» education-career» AIADMK Opposes Puducherry Govt Decision to Reopen Schools
1-MIN READ

AIADMK Opposes Puducherry Govt Decision to Reopen Schools

Puducherry schools to reopen on July 16 (Representative image)

Puducherry schools to reopen on July 16 (Representative image)

The Puducherry AIADMK has opposed Chief Minister N Rangasamy's announcement that classes from 9 to 12 would resume in schools from July 16.

The Puducherry AIADMK has opposed Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s announcement that classes from 9 to 12 would resume in schools from July 16. Secretary of the Puducherry East wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan told reporters here on Wednesday that the COVID pandemic has not gone yet as instances of people affected by the scourge continued in the Union Territory.

Hence, the decision to reopen the schools should be reconsidered, he said. With infrastructure not sufficient in their homes, students would face a threat to their health should schools reopen, the AIADMK secretary said.

The government should have got the recommendation of medical experts on the matter, he said. Till an opinion was available, the government should not reopen the institutions, Anbalagan said.

The Chief Minister had announced recently that classes 9 to 12 would be conducted from July 16 as there was a decline in number of new cases of coronavirus.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 15, 2021, 11:12 IST