AIAPGET 2020: NTA Invites Applications at ntaaiapget.nic.in, Last Date to Apply June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online application process of All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2020) from May 6. The AIAPGET 2020 registration form fill up window was activated by NTA on its official website.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details related to the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test in the information bulletin here.

As per the official notification, candidates can apply for the AIAPGET-2020 on or before June 5 till 04:00 pm and the agency will be accepting the payment of fees till 11.50 pm on June 5.

The exam will be conducted in one shift and a total of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 480 marks will be asked. The AIAPGET 2020 will be a computer-based examination. The notification adds that entrance exam will start from 10 am and will go on till 12 pm.

The examination conducting authority has strictly advised candidates to apply through online mode. It said it will not accept application in offline mode.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 examinations is conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy Courses.

How to apply for AIAPGET-2020:

Step 1) Go to the official portal – https://www.ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2) Click on “New Registration” tab

Step 3) Read the instructions and procedures

Step 4) Tap on proceed to pay online AIAPGET-2020

Step 5) Enter all personal details and click on preview section

Step 6) Finally Submit the application

Step 7) Take a print-out of the application for future reference

Candidates should keep visiting the official website for updates and announcements.

