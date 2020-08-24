AIAPGET 2020: NTA Opens AIAPGET Correction Window for Candidates at nta.ac.in
All candidates can make the necessary corrections in the AIAPGET 2020 application form by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in.
Representative Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test - AIAPGET 2020 correction window for the final time for making corrections in the candidates particulars and choice of Centre Cities in the Online Application Form. All candidates can make the necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in. The correction window will be open from August 22 to August 26 upto 05:00 pm. Candidates who haven’t paid the application fees can make the submission till 11:50 pm on August 26.
As per the official notification released by the officials, “In view of the demand from various students regarding correction in the candidate particulars and choice of Centre Cities in the Online Application Form for AIAPGET-2020 due to the constraints being faced by the aspirants of AIAPGET-2020 in light of COVID-19 pandemic”.
Further, all candidates can read the notification here.
AIAPGET 2020: How to make corrections -
- Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaaiapget.nic.in
- Step 2: Now, you will have to log in with the credentials
- Step 3: Look for AIAPGET 2020 correction window link
- Step 4: Carefully make the changes
- Step 5: Make fee payment if required
- Step 6: Cross check all details and submit
- Step 7: Click on ‘Final Submit’ for submission of application form
- Step 8: Take printouts of correction slip for future references
Candidates are requested to undertake the corrections very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided. Every candidate is advised to keep visiting the official website for future details.
