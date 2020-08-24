Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

AIAPGET 2020: NTA Opens AIAPGET Correction Window for Candidates at nta.ac.in

All candidates can make the necessary corrections in the AIAPGET 2020 application form by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Opens AIAPGET Correction Window for Candidates at nta.ac.in
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test - AIAPGET 2020 correction window for the final time for making corrections in the candidates particulars and choice of Centre Cities in the Online Application Form. All candidates can make the necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in. The correction window will be open from August 22 to August 26 upto 05:00 pm. Candidates who haven’t paid the application fees can make the submission till 11:50 pm on August 26.

As per the official notification released by the officials, “In view of the demand from various students regarding correction in the candidate particulars and choice of Centre Cities in the Online Application Form for AIAPGET-2020 due to the constraints being faced by the aspirants of AIAPGET-2020 in light of COVID-19 pandemic”.

Further, all candidates can read the notification here.

AIAPGET 2020: How to make corrections -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaaiapget.nic.in

  • Step 2: Now, you will have to log in with the credentials

  • Step 3: Look for AIAPGET 2020 correction window link

  • Step 4: Carefully make the changes

  • Step 5: Make fee payment if required

  • Step 6: Cross check all details and submit

  • Step 7: Click on ‘Final Submit’ for submission of application form

  • Step 8: Take printouts of correction slip for future references

Candidates are requested to undertake the corrections very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided. Every candidate is advised to keep visiting the official website for future details.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading