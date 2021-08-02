AIAPGET 2021: NTA Begins Registrations for Ayush PG Entrance Exam

The registration for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) has started at aiapget.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in. The exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for the academic session 2021-22 will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM while the second shift will start from 3:00 PM and will end at 5:00 PM.

Those willing to appear for the exam can submit their application forms latest by August 21. Details regarding the date of examination and admit card will be released later on the official website.

AIAPGET: How to Apply

In order to submit the application form for NTA AIAPGET follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a tab that reads, “Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test”. Click it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to sign in using your credentials. If you have not registered yourself previously then, you will have to click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. A new page will appear wherein you will have to enter your details to successfully complete the process.

Step 4: Once done you will be taken to the application form wherein you will have to fill in all the information asked accurately.

Step 5: Attach all relevant documents and proceed to pay.

Step 6: After your form is submitted take a screenshot of the page for your future reference

AIAPGET 2021: Fee

In case there is any trouble in filling the form or in the registration process then you can write to aiapget@nta.ac.in or can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here