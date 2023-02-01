The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 exam admit card today. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

“Dear Candidate, AIBE -XVII Admit cards will be available on the Registration portal for downloading wef 1st February 2023 by 5 PM IST (Tentatively); Please refer to the website/portal for new updates,” stated the AIBE website.

The AIBE 17 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023. The exam format will be an open-book test in a centre based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year. The AIBE 2023 exam will be held as a national-level entrance exam to award the candidates with certificates of practice (COP) to enable them to practice in a court of law in India.

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVII admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use.

Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry an Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter Id etc. For more details check the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

BCI this year will allow AIBE 17 aspirants to use Bare Acts without notes. A statement on the BCI official website said “Bare Acts without notes are allowed .In case of unavailability of Bare Acts without notes, Bare Acts with least short notes will be allowed subject to discretion of the Examiner/Invigilator.”

The registration deadline was last set on Jan 16 but later extended to Jan 18. As per the examination schedule released by BCI, the last date to pay the AIBE XVII application fee was January 19.

