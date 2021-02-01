AIBE-XV Answer Key: All India Bar Examination-XV Answer Key Out at allindiabarexamination.com

The All India Bar Examination-XV answer key for all set of questions is released on its official website http://allindiabarexamination.com/. Those who have taken the AIBE-XV on January 24, 2021, can download the answer key and match their answers. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has also activated the link to raise an objection in the AIBE-XV answer key. The objections will be invited till 5 pm on February 7, 2021, after which the results will be declared. The answer key is available in PDF format.

AIBE-XV answer key: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of AIBE at http://allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, ‘Link for AIBE-XV answer key notification’

Step 3. Click on the link for AIBE-XV answer key. Candidates can also click on the link for code wise answer key separately

Step 4. The AIBE-XV answer key will be displayed on the screen, download it and match your answers with the given answers

Candidates can also check the AIBE-XV answer key directly from here

The question paper set code wise answer key is also provided here :

Code A- http://aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com/Set%20A.pdf

Code B- http://aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com/Set%20B.pdf

Code C- http://aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com/Set%20C.pdf

Code D- http://aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com/Set%20D.pdf

Those having any objection to the AIBE-XV answer key can submit the same on the official id along with personal details and a supporting document as a proof to his/her objection. The link for the same is also available on the official website. The direct link to raise the objection is also mentioned here

http://helpdesk.allindiabarexamination.com/objection.aspx

Candidates can also contact the AIBE help desk at aibe.bci@gmail.com.

As per the official notification of AIBE, the Bar Council of India will release the AIBE-XV result in the first week of March 2021.

AIBE is conducted by BCI to provide the aspiring lawyers “Certificate of Practice” to practice the legal profession. This year around 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam. The exam was conducted at various centres in 52 cities across the country.