The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card will be released on February 1 by the Bar Council of India (BCI), earlier the admit card was going to be out on today on January 30, which now has been postponed.

As per the official notice, it has been confirmed by the council through a notice on its official website that admit cards for AIBE XVII (17) 2023 will be issued on February 1 after 5 pm.

Once released, the AIBE XVII admit card will be made available at the official websites at barcouncilofindia.org, and allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to be able to access the admit card.

On February 5, the AIBE XVII exam will be administered offline. Up until February 3rd, the admit cards will be accessible on the official website. A twice-yearly certification exam is called the AIBE. Candidates who pass the exam are qualified to practise in courts all around the nation.

AIBE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website AIBE

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the AIBE 2023 admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials on the page that appears.

Step 4: The AIBE XVII admit card 2023 will get displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the exam day.

The BCI conducts AIBE twice a year. Both online and offline modalities will be used to administer the AIBE 17 exam. A certification test is the All India Bar Examination. Law graduates who pass the exam are qualified to practise in all federal courts. Students who meet the requirements are given a certificate by the BCI.

The registration deadline was last set on Jan 16 but later extended to Jan 18. As per the examination schedule released by BCI, the last date to pay the AIBE XVII application fee was January 19.

