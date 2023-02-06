The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday released the answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII. Candidates who appeared for AIBE 2023 can now check the answer key at the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

The BCI has released the answer key for English set A, set B, set C and set D for the exam that was successfully conducted on February 5.

“If any candiate of AIBE 17 held of 05.02.2023 has missed out on biometric attendance they need not worry, so long as their verification was done in the classroom while giving the exam by way of taking their signatures.Their answer sheets will be taken into account and their results will be duly declared when result of the examination is declared”, reads the official website.

The AIBE 17 result is also expected to be released soon. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BCI regularly so as to stay updated of all the details and information regarding the result announcement.

AIBE 17 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Important Notification View PDF. Please download the Answer Key of AIBE XVII (English SET-A, SET-B, SET-C & SET-D).’

Step 3: A PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the answer key and match your answers against it.

Step 5: Download the same and take the printout for further use.

The council also clarified that the candidates who did not get their biometric attendance will not be considered as ineligible, as long as they signed against their name in the exam hall.

