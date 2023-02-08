The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formed a fact-finding committee to examine the allegations of the malpractices that took place during the AIBE XVII 2023 exam which was conducted on February 5. This special committee will look into the claims of misleading and cheating done by candidates during the exam. This move comes in the wake of certain reports that were published in regional newspapers in Gujarat.

BCI claimed that a few advocates, including Jignesh Joshi had supplied answers for the exam through WhatsApp in an attempt to mislead candidates appearing for the AIBE at Rajkot to cheat. According to a press release issued by the BCI, out of 28 answers supplied to the candidates, 21 answers are wrong. By doing so, advocate Joshi tried to mislead and entice the candidate to cheat, BCI states.

“However, prima facie it is established that Advocate Mr. Jignesh Joshi with his companions had tried to mislead some of the appearing young advocates under the false pretext of supplying them the answers on their WhatsApp Group through mobile,” reads the official notice. This had been done by advocate Joshi in order to serve his self-interest in an attempt to procure their votes in the elections of Bar Association, the Council adds.

The three-member committee will be headed by Justice J Upadhyay, a former judge of the Gujarat High Court. While the others members include BCI member, Jayant D Jaibhave, and Professor (Dr) S Shanthakumar, Director of the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar.

The Bar Council of India has asked the committee to investigate and submit its report to the Council Chairman within seven days from the date of receipt of the intimation. BCI has also ordered that appropriate disciplinary and other legal action will be taken against those found guilty. The Council has further intimated that the Committee will examine CCTV footage to find out who all were involved in such malpractices.

The AIBE XVII 2023 exam was held on February 5 across 53 cities and 261 centers. It was conducted with technology enabled monitoring and confidentiality processes to ensure fair exam practices. Around 1,73,586 advocates had registered for the exam, while 1,71,402 (98 percent) appeared for it.

