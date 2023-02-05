The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 on February 5. The seventeenth edition of the entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates may download their hall tickets from allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

Candidates must not forget to carry the admit card to the exam centre.

“Candidates will also be allowed to carry copies of Bare Acts c without notes but if such copies are not available then copies of bare acts with short notes/least notes will be allowed on the basis of prayer by some candidates,” reads a notice on the main website.

AIBE Admit Card Guidelines

-All appearing candidates must carry the AIBE XVII admit card along with one Photo ID proof to their respective exam centre.

-Candidates are advised to report at their respective exam centres by 8:30 am. It is to be noted that no entry of candidates will be allowed after 10:15 am.

-Applicants are permitted to carry only bare acts without notes and downloaded copies of acts inside the examination centre.

-20 minutes of extra time will be allowed to the candidates with more than 50 per cent disability. Also, before entering the exam hall, these candidates need to submit a certified copy of their disability certificates to the invigilator to avail the extra time.

- If a candidate can’t write the exam due to a disability, a scribe, preferably a Class 10 or 12 students, can write the paper for them. The scribe should carry their school identity card, age proof and address proof such as Aadhar Card.

The AIBE 2023 exam is conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) as a national-level entrance test to award candidates with certificates of practice (COP) to enable them to practice in a court of law in India. The examination assesses an advocate’s ability to apply laws and practice in India and is a requirement for obtaining a certificate of practice. The AIBE is conducted in multiple languages, and the certificate awarded is valid across India.

