AIC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 31 Posts, Graduates Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 65,000

The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of management trainees and Hindi officer posts. Candidates fulfilling the desired eligibility criteria may submit their application form on the official website aicofindia.com. The online registration started on November 23 and will remain open till December 13.

As many as 30 posts are available for management trainees whereas one post is available for Hindi officers. Read below the eligibility criteria application process and other details.

AIC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIC

Step 2: After landing on the homepage, go to the latest section and click on the respective advertisement link

Step 3: On the next page, click on the application link and register yourself

Step 4: Save the login credentials and fill in the online application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs 1000 and submit the application form

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for further reference

AIC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For management trainee: Graduation or post-graduation from a recognised university in a relevant stream with at least 60 per cent marks. For SC/ST a minimum of 55 per cent marks is required in the qualifying degree examination.

Hindi Officer: Applicants must be a post-graduate in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at bachelor degree or vice versa with 60 per cent marks. Those who are postgraduate master’s degrees in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at bachelor’s degree level are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: A candidate must have been born on or after November 1, 1991, and before October 31, 2000. This means the minimum age should be 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years.

AIC Recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

The selection will be on the basis of the shortlisting of the candidates based on online examination and interview for which the total marks will be 200. The online test will have a total of 150 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. The minimum qualifying mark in the online examination is 60 per cent for the general, OBC, and EWS category while it is 55 per cent for SC and ST. The online examination will be held in January 2022, tentatively. As per the notice, 1/4 marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

AIC Recruitment 2021: Salary

Management Trainee: The selected candidates will get a monthly consolidated pay of Rs 40,000 for the first year and Rs 42,500 for the second year.

Hindi Officer: Those selected for Hindi officer posts will get a basic pay of Rs 32,795 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Total emoluments will be approximate Rs 65,000 per month in metropolitan centres.

