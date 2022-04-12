AICET 2022: Applications Open for Vocational Programmes in IT, Networking, Cloud Computing

The All India Common Entrance Test (AICET) for advanced diploma (vocational) in IT, networking and cloud computing is scheduled to be conducted on April 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official websites at nimionlineadmission.in or dgt.gov.in.

AICET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 10 and 12 with National Trade Certificate (NCVT certificate) in any trade of one year or two-year with minimum 60 per cent marks or first class.

Candidates pursuing Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS), in National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) or ITI who have appeared or appearing in their final exams can also apply, provided they should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) trade. In case of not satisfying the minimum 60 per cent marks they will not be allowed to continue the course.

Those who have cleared class 12 with a minimum of 60 per cent marks with three-year diploma from recognized board with a minimum 60 per cent marks or any regular degree from recognized university with minimum 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

Age limit: Candidates must be a minimum of 17 years as of April 20, 2022.

Post completion of this course, a candidate will be equipped to pursue higher technical education like BE, BTech, or MCA. They can start their own enterprise on cloud maintenance, computer hardware maintenance or apply for jobs in industry as system technician, cloud developer, web designer and trainers.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) under Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship offers a range of vocational training courses catering to the need of different sectors of economy and labour market. The vocational training programmes are delivered under aegis of National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT). Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) and Apprenticeship Training Scheme (ATS) are two pioneer programmes of NCVT for propagating vocational training.

