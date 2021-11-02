Six More Engineering Colleges to Teach BTech in Regional Languages, Takes Total to 20

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved six more engineering colleges to teach in regional languages, thus taking the total number of institutes to 20 across 10 states. These colleges will now offer selected undergraduate courses in six regional languages from this academic year, officials told Hindustan Times.

Back in July, the AICTE granted permission to 14 colleges across the country to offer select engineering courses in regional languages. Eight of these 14 colleges will offer BTech courses in Hindi while others will provide the option in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu in technical education. The implementation is being done in a phased manner and other languages will follow, the council had said.

This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommended teaching courses in mother tongue so that no student is discriminated against due to their language preference when it comes to higher education.

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said that colleges from Karnataka and Haryana have already secured permission from the council to teach some of the engineering programmes in Hindi and Kannada. He said, “Four colleges from Karnataka and two from Haryana approached the AICTE seeking permission to Kannada and Hindi, respectively, on the existing seats. Now 20 colleges in the country will offer engineering courses in six regional languages."

He, however, added that there are still doubts among students when it comes to teaching engineering courses in regional languages. “We are expecting that the number will increase after these 20 colleges will successfully start teaching in regional languages,” he said. Colleges from Gujarat and Odisha have also approached the council seeking permission to teach in regional languages, said Sahasrabudhe.

Among the 20 institutes that will offer courses in regional languages from the academic 2021-22 includes Graphic Era (Deemed to be University) Dehradun, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering Pune, Technique Polytechnic Institute Hooghly, West Bengal, and Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology Kanpur. Four colleges are from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Anna University too had earlier allowed two of its affiliated colleges Erode Sengunthar College and Rathinam Technical campus to begin engineering courses in Tamil. Erode Sengunthar College will offer mechanical engineering in Tamil and Rathinam Technical College will offer computer science in the regional language.

AICTE has been creating online and offline content in regional languages to meet the criteria. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the council to “develop an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages and translate global journals into regional languages.”

