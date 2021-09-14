AICTE Allows Provisional Admission for CBSE Private, Patrachar Students

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed its affiliated colleges and universities to grant provisional admission to the undergraduate students whose class 12 results are yet to be released. This includes private, patrachar, and second compartment students of the CBSE.

The council in an official notice directed that the students seeking admission in higher studies in various courses whose results are not yet declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) including private, patrachar, and second compartment will be given admission on a provisional basis in their colleges further adding that failure to submit the results within one week of the declaration will result in cancellation of the admission process.

“An undertaking should be obtained from such provisionally admitted students that he/she shall submit their results within one week from the declaration of the results by the CBSE to the respective institution. Failing which the provisional admission of the student shall stand cancelled," AICTE said.

This comes after the Supreme Court had earlier stated that private, patrachar, and second compartment students of CBSE class 12 can apply for admission for higher studies on a provisional basis and must produce results within one week of its declaration. The class 12 result is expected to be released by September 30 for these students, CBSE had informed SC.

The CBSE class 12 board exams for these students started in August and will conclude on September 15. According to the students, some of the exams were tough, and that CBSE has given liberal marks under ‘alternative assessment’ to regular students. Hence, these students claim their marks would be low and so will be their chances of getting admission to colleges, which is why, the students are demanding a grace marking for the exam papers.

