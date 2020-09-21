AICTE Announces Scholarship Applications for PG Students, Direct Link Here

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited online applications for Post Graduate scholarship for M E/M Tech/M Pharm/M Arch students.

Students who wish to apply must have a valid GATE/GPAT score card to avail the scolarship. In the notification, AICTE said institutions shall complete the procedure of student data verification on or before December 31, 2020.

Any student who qualifies the GATE or GPAT exam after the date of admission will not be eligible for grant of scholarship. Students from non-sponsored categories or management quota or foreign students admitted with valid GATE or GPAT Score card will not be eligible for the grant.

The selected students will receive a stipend of Rs 12,400 every month and will be provided up to 24 months or till the competition of the course. Eligible candidates can apply for the application on the official website at https://aicte-india.org/

For direct link to apply for AICTE post graduate scholarship, click here

On the landing page, students will be asked to verify their Id that they can get from their institutes.

According to the official statement, “Documents in support of SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/Physically Handicapped certificate shall be attested by the institute principal or gazetted officer. SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/physically handicapped certificate should be in Hindi/English otherwise it should be translated and verified in Hindi/English by notary officer or by the principal in institute letter head. Students shall upload both the original and translated certificate.”

The scholarship is applicable to the GATE or GPAT qualified students admitted in full time course only. As per the guidelines, if a student leaves the course midway, they will have to forfeit the entire amount of scholarship at the time of leaving the course.

AICTE Helpline numbers in case of any doubt:

Helpdesk Service E-mail ID: pgscholarship@aicte-india.org

Phone number: 011-29581000

For technical issues in the portal, candidates can call on 011-29581333.