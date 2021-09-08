AICTE Announces Scholarships up to Rs 3 Lakhs for 12th Pass Students from Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for its Special Scholarship Scheme (SSS) for candidates who have completed their class 12 in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. Interested candidates can fill the applications online by September 15 at the official website — aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in.

The scholarship scheme has been made available for the 2021-22 academic year, AICTE said via Twitter. “Special #Scholarship Scheme (SSS) for the #students of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Online registration for Academic Session 2021-22 under SSS J&K and Ladakh is being opened w.e.f. 6th September 2021 for 10+2 students," AICTE tweeted.

Applicants must have passed class 12 either from Jammu and Kashmir board or CBSE board in Jammu in 2019-20, 2020-21 academic years. The scholarship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2010 will provide up to Rs 30,000 for those who wish to pursue graduation in the general stream and Rs 1.25 lakh for those who want to study engineering or other professional courses and up to Rs 3 lakh for medical streams such as MBBS or BDS.

A total of 5000 scholarships are being offered. Applicants must note that the family income must not be more than Rs 8 lakhs. Postgraduate students are not eligible for the course. The scholarship will cover academic fees and maintenance charges such as hostel, mess, books, and other incidentals.

The scholarship aims “to equip youth with knowledge, skills, experience, and training" for higher education or professional, the AICTE said on its official website. The applicants will be selected completely on the basis of merit by AICTE.

Following the online application, selected candidates will be called for online counselling and verification of documents. They will have to join the allotted institution and upload the joining report on the AICTE website. Those willing to study medicine will have to pass NEET.

