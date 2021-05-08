AICTE Asks Colleges Not to Insist Students for Full Fee Payment

Considering the situation in the country caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all higher education institutions under its ambit to allow students to submit fee in small installments. The AICTE has asked higher education institutes not to insist students for full fee payment in one go. They have suggested to collect the same in three to four installments till the restoration of normalcy.

The institutions have been asked to withdraw the faculty members’ termination done during the Covid-19 induced lockdown period. “Salary and other dues to the faculty/staff members be released monthly on time,” it directed the institutions.

AICTE Chairman Prof. Anil DSahasrabudhe in a letter to all AICTE approved colleges/institutions has directed four guidelines for compliance — payment of fees, payment of salary to faculty, discouraging fake news, and sharing of internet bandwidth with other college and institutions.

While asking the institutions to offer relaxation in fee payment, the AICTE has asked the institutions to display the information related to the fee payment on the college website and communicate the same to students through an e-mail.

The decision is taken after several complaints regarding termination of services, non-payment of salary, and similar charges against colleges have been received from teachers and non-teaching staff, AICTE said. It also said that many students have written to the AICTE regarding insistence by institutes for paying full-year or full-term fees.

The council has also directed the institution to discourage the dissimination of fake news, “It is advised that any information published on the official website of MoE/UGC/AICTE only may be relied upon. Hence, these websites may be regularly perused for any updates,” the AICTE said.

Taking a view of the inability of certain students to access internet services, AICTE asked colleges/institutions to permit students of other colleges/institutions to share their campus internet WiFi facility.

