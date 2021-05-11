AICTE Extends Last Date for Medini Puraskar Yojana to May 15, Winners to Get Rs 1 lakh

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has invited applications for Medini Puraskar Yojana. The initiative aims at promoting writing books in Hindi on Environment and related subjects from Indian authors.

Under the said scheme, original books published after 1 April, 2018 to 31 March, 2021 for the last three consecutive years and at least 100 printed pages of dimai size would be accepted for consideration for awards. The winner will get cash prize up to Rs 1 lakh.

The topics for the books can include environment protection, pollution control, environmental impact assessment, ecological restoration and development, forest conservation, forest resources and development, protection of wildlife, biodiversity, climate change, conservation of nature and biosphere reserve, environment education and nature and other environment related topics.

While the first prize will be Rs 1 lakh, the second winner will get Rs 75,000. The third prize is Rs 50,000, and a consolation prize of Rs 25,000.

Any book which has received any award, subsidy or any financial assistance under any similar scheme, being operated by Government of India or any State Government or any organisation would not be eligible for consideration for the said award, as per the rules.

Authors must note that whose books have already been awarded by the Ministry, would not be eligible for participating under the scheme for the next three years, as per the notification.

Author may send his entries filled in the prescribed proforma, along with seven copies of the book at the following address:

Director (OL)

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Room No.P227,

Indira Paryavaran Bhawan,

Jor Bagh Road, Aliganj,

New Delhi-110003.

Eligible candidates can apply at the official website: envfor.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 15

