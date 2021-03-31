AICTE, IIT-incubated Start-up to Train 10 lakh Indians in Coding, Aim to Set World Record

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with an IIT Madras-incubated startup GUVI to upskill 10 lakh Indians in coding through a one-day free workshop called ‘AI-For-India 1.0’. This event is expected to set the World Record for the largest coding workshop conducted online. Anyone in the age group of 8 to 80 years can take part in the event. It is scheduled to be conducted on April 24. Registerations are open at guvi.in. This initiative is part of GUVI’s co-founder Sridevi Arun Prakash’s mission to train one billion Indians in artificial intelligence.

In this workshop, participants can learn to build a face recognition app using Python from industry experts. This online coding workshop is expected to draw the participation of people from various backgrounds. All the participants will gain free access to GUVI’s Python course that helps them understand the concepts of the Python programming language. Further, world record event participation certificates and unlimited access to ‘CodeKata,’ a Coding skill-building platform, will be offered to all the participants.

Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who launched the initiative during a recent event, said, “The Ministry of Education and AICTE want to give the best education and skills to all Indian students, as well as faculty and institutes. We have come up with an initiative along with GUVI that got selected for NEAT (National Education Alliance for Technology) to upskill 10 lakh students in Artificial Intelligence. Our collaboration will surely set a World Record.”

Kumar Vembu, Founder and CEO of GoFrugal Technologies, said, “Automation freed us from lots of manual labor. The AI revolution will free us from data-driven and rule-based decisions. I congratulate GUVI on its effort to expose so many people to Artificial Intelligence and its potential. Once these people get started with AI, I am sure a significant percentage of them will invest more time and effort to become an expert. This initiative will not only help create a large talent pool for the industry but could also result in creating AI entrepreneurs. I wish GUVI and all the participants a huge success.”

Highlighting the goals of this landmark initiative, Mr. Arun Prakash, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, GUVI, said, “Through every age, the world experiences different revolutions. Currently, we are at the brink of the coding or AI revolution. You do not need to be a developer but you need to understand what is happening. You need to be well-informed on what your data means to you and what it means to others so you can make informed decisions without depending on the opinion of others.”