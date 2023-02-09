The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notice inviting applications from postgraduate (PG) students and teachers to translate SWAYAM online courses into 12 regional languages. The AICTE has also fixed an amount of Rs 3,500 per hour for the translation work as an honorarium.

“All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and IIT, Madras, (NPTEL) have been mandated to translate 80 SWAYAM online courses of engineering into Twelve (12) different Indian Regional Languages,” the official notice read.

The languages include Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Odia, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. Out of these 80 online programmes, the AICTE has been allocated exclusively 19 SWAYAM online courses for translation into different Indian languages.

Those who help in the translation would also be awarded a “certification of appreciation” on completion of the translation of a course in a specific language of their choice. Once the translation is done, AICTE would also need the services of validators for validation of these translated online programmes into different Indian Regional Languages. The validators would be paid Rs 2,500 per hour, per course for one language.

AICTE has made an earnest appeal to all faculty members and postgraduate students to help in the translation of all SWAYAM online courses as it needs to be done on priority.

Earlier, AICTE had released a notice during May 2020 and October 2020 inviting all teachers, senior students, individuals, and professionals of all engineering institutions seeking their willingness to translate SWAYAM online courses into 8 Indian languages, to which AICTE got an encouraging response from faculty, professionals, postgraduate students, and others.

Owing to the overwhelming support, AICTE has been able to complete the translation of 3 online courses of first-year engineering and 3 other SWAYAM online courses into 8 Indian languages. AICTE will have to complete the translation of 13 SWAYAM online courses into 12 different Indian regional languages— Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

