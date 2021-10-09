AICTE Invites Applications for PG Scholarship Programme, Monthly Stipend of Rs 12,400

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for a postgraduate scholarship for the academic year 2021-22. Interested candidates who are enrolled in AICTE approved institutes and courses may apply for the scholarship online on the official portal pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

Candidates are required to create their login ID on the portal before December 31 and complete the final application process on or before January 15, 2022. Selected candidates for the AICTE PG scholarship will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400 through direct benefit transfer in their bank accounts.

Selected candidates will have to undertake at least 8 to 10 hours per week of teaching, research activities assigned to them by the institute. The scholarship would be awarded on a monthly basis, based on good academic achievement and adherence to AICTE and institute standards.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a valid GATE/GPAT/ CEED qualification score at the time of admission. They must be enrolled as a full-time scholar at any AICTE approved institute and courses such as Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design.

While the scholarship is given on the basis of the intake capacity of the institute, AICTE will provide PG scholarship to the additional 10 per cent candidates over the approved intake if the institute has taken admission of EWS (economic weaker section) over the approved capacity.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: Duration

Selected candidates will be entitled to a monthly scholarship of Rs 12,400 for a duration of 24 months, that is, from the date of commencement of the course to completion. Candidates enrolled in any dual degree integrated courses will also be entitled to a PG scholarship from the ninth semester if they have at least 8 CGPA.

Meanwhile, selected candidates will also be entitled to benefits like 15 days casual leave along with a maximum of 30 medical leaves in an academic year. Further, candidates may also avail of maternity/ paternity leaves (if applicable) as per the norms of the government of India. Candidates are advised to visit AICTE’s official portal for detailed terms and conditions of the scholarship.

