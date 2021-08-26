AICTE Issue Guidelines for Holding Exams for People with Disability

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released a set of guidelines for conducting written examinations for persons with disabilities in accordance with the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment’s guidelines. As per the released guideline, the word “extra time or additional time" given to PwDs has been changed to compensatory time.

The AICTE also stated that it should not be less than 20 minutes per hour of examination for persons who are allowed the use of scribe/ reader/lab assistant. The ministry has stated that visually impaired candidates will not be provided in Braille, instead, they will have to arrange scribes on their own.

Further, there will be no component of maps/graphs/diagrams/statistical data in the question paper for visually impaired candidates. There is no bar on qualifications for the scribe.

The candidates claiming PwD’s category must produce the original copy of medical proof of the same issued by the competent medical authority and the scribe too will have to carry his/her valid identity proof, or else, he/she will not be allowed for the examination, as per the guidelines.

The scribe arranged by the examinees should not be a candidate for the same examination. Also, a person can act as a scribe for only one candidate. As per the guidelines, the candidate shall be responsible for any misconduct on the part of the scribe brought by him during Computer Based Test (CBT).

The council has instructed all the institutes and approved universities to strictly implement the revised guidelines while conducting examinations in online or offline mode. In addition to these, institutes have been asked to follow other guidelines released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The heads of institutions and universities have been asked to visit the ministry’s website for further guidelines.

