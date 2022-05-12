AICTE Launches Student Learning Assessment Portal for Engineering, MCA, MBA Colleges

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all engineering, MBA and MCA institutes to register on the PARAKH portal at parakh.aicte-india.org mandatorily. It is a student learning assessment initiative with the goal of bridging the gap between academics and technical, professional, and industry needs. It will give a platform for students to self-assess their learning outcomes and 21st century life skills, the council said.

The notice released by AICTE explains that this is an assessment portal and not an examination. The students can register on the portal developed by AICTE for gauging their academic, social, cognitive, critical, and behavioural development during their course of study. The faculty and institutes have been asked to participate.

“This has now been made mandatory for every Institute (Engineering, MBA & MCA Institutions) to implement PARAKH in their respective institute as per the Norms for Essential Requirements of the Technical Institutions mentioned in Approval Process Handbook 2022-23 (Appendix-6,6.1/42),” reads the notice.

This year, on January 7, Secretary Higher Education, MoE-Government of India, launched the PARAKH unified Portal for all AICTE recognised institutes.

Along with releasing the official notice, AICTE shared a tweet about the same.

It is required that Institutes and faculty members engage in this student learning assessment- (PARAKH) and encourage students to take the assessment for a brighter future and optimal utilisation of this assessment portal.

Different assessments have been assigned to students from the engineering, MBA, and MCA departments within the time frame specified. Furthermore, the institutions have been instructed to ensure that the assessments are completed within the time frame specified.

