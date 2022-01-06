AICTE Launches Vidyanjali Volunteer Programme to Connect Academicians With Institutes

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has begun the registrations for the Vidyanjali Higher Education Volunteer Programme, which is aimed at creating a robust team of volunteers to build academic, training, and infrastructure support for institutions in higher educations. Volunteers can register for the programme at vidyanjali-he.education.gov.in. It aims to benefit India’s 40 million students in higher education

Candidates need to register on the platform for the specialized areas that they need to volunteer for in the programme. Volunteers can then interact with colleges and universities directly and contribute to the institution’s academic service and activity with relevant knowledge and skillset. Volunteers can also sign up to help institutions by donating assets and equipment.

This initiative would connect institutions of higher education with varied volunteers from the Indian diaspora namely young professionals, teachers, government officials, professionals, and students of postgraduate and PhD levels.

Through the portal, volunteers can make their skills and specialized services they want to offer known to the institutions. The institutions can also make their requirement known through the portal to seek volunteers.

There are almost 27 academic activities and sponsorship services that volunteers can chip in with for their services. In terms of infrastructure support, volunteers can also support institutions with basic civil and electrical infrastructure, classroom equipment for teaching, and digital infrastructure.

“Vidyanjali Higher Education Volunteer Programme is aimed at strengthening support to students, faculties, and institutions of higher educations by volunteerism through the involvement of the community, private and public sector, NGOs, NRIs, and PIOs," AICTE said.

Announcing the registration for the programme, AICTE’s vice-chairman, Prof MP Poonia said, “This is an important initiative of the Ministry of Education (MOE) that would benefit the country’s higher education program. Almost 40 million students are in higher education and our foremost task is to benefit them from both government and society. India has a huge youth population and we want to convert this into a strong human resource for the country. This is in line with our dream to make an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We need to integrate every available resource in the country and pool them together to make this programme a success."

