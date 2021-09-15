AICTE, Microsoft Partner to Offer Internship, Certificate Courses, Aim at Training 1.5 Lakh Students

With an aim to impact 1.5 lakhs students in higher education in India, Microsoft has collaborated with AICTE on the Future Ready Talent internship program, to gear students for jobs in emerging fields.

Under this collaboration Microsoft will provide learning modules and certifications, skilling students on topics such as cloud computing, data science, AI and cyber security, “while AICTE will ensure that the internship curriculum is aligned to the National Education Policy, 2020,” informed the Chief Learning Officer Indrani Choudhury, Microsoft India.

The program will not only skill students in relevant technologies such as data and AI, cloud computing and cyber security but also offer them a chance to work on critical projects in a sandbox environment, along with mentoring with industry experts and access to potential employers.

With Microsoft association, there will be two exclusive career fairs hosted for the students, connecting them with prospective employers and offering a chance to network and showcase their projects and learning. It will offer a 50% discount on industry certifications to all Future Ready Talent students.

This will be the first virtual internship program open to all higher education students across India under which they are looking at skilling over 1.5 lakh students through Future Ready Talent and the inaugural batch of the program will close with the first 50,000 registrations.

The internship is open to students studying in their second year or above in technical or non-technical backgrounds. The program is free of cost and does not provide any stipend to the students.

Eligible students can apply for the internship program by visiting the Future Ready Talent website and registering for open batches. The registration for the first batch will start on September 15.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the need for up-skilling; therefore, the program is designed to provide access to skills and knowledge that is needed to be job-ready in a digital economy,” said Choudhary.

Microsoft has a long-standing collaboration with the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) to empower India’s youth and build a stronger skilling ecosystem.

AICTE is going to support the program with the outreach through its network of STEM colleges. “This is to help students earn academic credit when they successfully complete their internships,” she said.

“We are looking for students who are committed to pursuing a career in technology and are willing to invest 190 hours to the program over a duration of nine weeks,” she said.

Students will also have free access to the best developer tools via the GitHub Student Developer Pack, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on projects with many other developers on GitHub.

Students will get training on industry readiness sessions and will be mentored in using their tech skills to address challenges in four categories: Education, Healthcare, Financial Services and Earth.

“As part of their curriculum, students are required to transform ideas into action by building a purpose-driven application using Microsoft Azure technology,” she informed.

The program is a collaboration between industry and the government. It is supported by NASSCOM Futureskills Prime and AICTE and mapped to industry-aligned National Occupational and NEP 2020 standards.

