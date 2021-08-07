AICTE Observes National Handloom Day: All You Need to Know

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) took to Twitter to mark the seventh National Handloom Day. The day is observed to honour and celebrate the contribution of the handloom weaving community to the socio-economic development of the country. It aims to revive the glorious heritage of Indian handloom sectors and empower weavers and workers with greater opportunities to ensure better livelihood

The Ministry of Textile organises various programs to mark the day. This year, a special event at New Delhi’s Convention Centre has been organised.

India has had a long legacy of traditional weaving methods but in the era of machines, the old fabric production has lost some charm. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced August 7 as National Handloom Day coinciding with the 100-year celebration of the Swadeshi Movement of 1905.

On the first-ever National Handloom Day, PM Modi attended an event in Chennai with an aim to celebrate the rich history of Indian handloom. In a time when synthetic fabrics have taken over the textile industry, the day celebrates India’s rich legacy of fabrics and colourful weaves.

Similar events were organised in different parts of the country in subsequent years celebrating the handloom products of the region. While this year’s function is being hosted in Delhi, events were organised in Guwahati, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, and Varanasi in previous years.

To promote the local handicraft product of the state, the Ministry of Textile is also setting up Handloom Craft Villages at Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Mohpara Village, District Golaghat, Assam and Kanihama, Budgam, Srinagar in collaboration with respective states.

