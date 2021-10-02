AICTE Offers Rs 50,000 Annual Scholarship for College Students Who Lost Parents to Covid-19

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a SWANATH scholarship to provide financial assistance to kids who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and the wards of armed forces as well as central paramilitary forces martyred.

The eligible students of degree, diploma courses will be granted Rs 50,000 annually for a maximum of four years to pay their college fee, or purchase course materials such as computers, books, equipment etc.

As many as 2000 scholarships will be offered out of which 1000 scholarships are available for degree students and 1000 for diploma students. Here’s all you need to know about AICTE SWANATH Scholarship 2021.

Who All Can Apply for the AICTE SWANATH Scholarship 2021?

— Orphans, students who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, wards of Armed Forces and Central Paramilitary Forces martyred in action can apply.

— The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8 lakhs.

— Students must not be receiving financial support through any other means.

— The candidates should be currently studying in the AICTE approved institutions at d egree or Diploma level in regular mode.

Procedure to Apply for the AICTE SWANATH Scholarship 2021

The candidate fulfilling the above-mentioned eligibility criteria will have to apply online on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) on or before November 30. The applications will be then verified by the institution where the candidate is studying and the Department of Education (DTE) of the respective State/ UT. The students will be required to submit the needed documents issued by the competent authority during the submission of the application.

Documents Needed to Apply

List of essential documents

— Death certificate of father and mother explicitly mentioning that the death was due to Covid-19 or orphan certificate issued by SDM or Tehsildar.

— Bonafide certificate issued by the respective institution.

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

— Category certificate if required.

— Shaheed certificate issued by the armed forces or central paramilitary forces.

— Annual family income certificate

Selection Process For AICTE SWANATH Scholarship 2021

The selection of candidates will be done solely on the basis of merit of qualifying examination which is class 12 marks for a degree course and class 10 marks for a Diploma course.

