AICTE Releases New Academic Calendar For 2021-22; Check Details Here

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Thursday released the academic calendar for the year 2021-22. It stated that the process of the grant of approval for the institutions, other than the standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, will be completed by June 30. Further, the affiliation process by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15.

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission is August 31 and the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses should be September 1. The second round of counselling have to be completed by September 9. The cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is September 10.

AICTE has also released a set of Covid-19 guidelines for institutes and colleges to follow. This includes:

1. Payment of Fees

2. Payment of salary to faculty

3. Discouraging fake news

4. Sharing of internet bandwidth with other college/institute.

The notification has been sent to the Department of Technical Education of all states/Universities. The academic calendar may be subject to change due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

