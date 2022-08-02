AICTE Revises Academic Calendar, Classes for First-year Students to Begin on October 10

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued the revised academic circular for all AICTE-approved institutions and universities for the academic year 2022-23. According to the AICTE schedule, classes for first-year students in technical courses will begin on October 10. The official circular states that the classes could begin online or offline, or in a blended mode (online and offline) following the prescribed pandemic protocols.

The deadline for granting or refusing approval to the colleges by AICTE was July 10, and the last date for the University/Board to grant affiliation is August 31. Meanwhile, the last date of commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses is on September 15. It is to be noted by the first-year students that the deadline for cancelling their seats and receiving a full refund is October 20.

The official notification also mentioned that in case of an emergency due to the pandemic situation, AICTE is permitted to change the other dates in the Academic Calendar 2022-2023, in accordance with guidelines issued from time to time by the Ministry of Education/Ministry of Health/Ministry of Home. It is strongly advised that all aspirants take a look at the official release made available by the AICTE on its online portal.

The calendar was launched by professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE for redesigned, collaborative and learner centric faculty development programmes.

The objective of the programme is value addition through methods such as application of knowledge in emerging thrust areas, critical thinking, problem solving, team building, and project management.

In a news related, the All India Council for Technical Education recently published a calendar regarding the Training And Learning (ATAL) Faculty Development Programme (FDP). ATAL, or the AICTE Training and Learning Academy, aims to provide students with quality FDPs that are grounded in real-world experience and industry knowledge.

The programmes will emphasise subject domain knowledge and associated analytical skills. The FDP calendar for the academic year 2022-23 was launched by the chairman of AICTE, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe.

