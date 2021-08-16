AICTE Revises Academic Schedule for 2021-22, Classes to Begin by October

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar of technical institutions for PGDM/PGCM institutes on its official website. As per the new schedule, the online and offline classes for existing students as well as induction for first-year students are supposed to commence from October 1.

The AICTE has also instructed all the affiliated institutes and universities to follow guidelines and protocols on examinations issued by AICTE and University Grants Commission (UGC) from time to time.

AICTE revised schedule

Last date for commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses: October 1

Commencement of induction program for first-year students: October 1

Last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund: October 20

Last date for first-year student admissions in vacancies: October 25

Last date for commencement of classes for first-year students: October 25

Last date for a lateral entry admission to second-year courses for new students: October 30

Last date for cancellation of admission in PGDM/PGCM institutions including full fee refund: September 13

Last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions: September 20

Apart from these, institutions with online courses are instructed to follow the UGC policy for admission to the first year. AICTE in its official statement said that the new academic calendar is not applicable to those institutions that have already completed the admission process and have commenced the classes as well. However, if such institutes or colleges admit new students after August 11, then they must follow the new schedule for fee refund and cancellation of admission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here