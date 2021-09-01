AICTE Saksham Scholarship for Differently-abled Students: All You Need to Know

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a special ‘Saksham’ scholarship for the academic year 2021-22. Differently-abled students who are currently pursuing their degree or diploma course from any of the AICTE authorised institutions can apply for the scholarship. Interested candidates can apply for the Saksham scholarship before November 30 at aicte-india.org.

Saksham is a government initiative implemented by the AICTE with an aim to encourage and enable differently able students to participate in technical education courses.

AICTE Saksham Scholarship: Who can apply?

The candidate enrolling for the Saksham scholarship must be a first-year student or a second-year student of a degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved institutes.

Candidates selected for the scholarship will be given a yearly scholarship of Rs 50,000 for a maximum of three years in the case of first-year students and two years in the case of second-year candidates.

Candidates applying for the programme must be differently-abled with a disability of at least 40 per cent. The family income of the candidate should not exceed eight lakh rupees in the current financial year including income from all the sources. The candidate has to attach valid income proof issued by a competent authority.

AICTE Saksham Scholarship: Online application

Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship online through the official portal- National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The online application form of the candidate has to be verified by the candidate’s host institution after which will be checked by the corresponding state or UT’s Department of Technical Education (DTE) in the second round of scrutiny. The institute verification of the application has to be done before December 15, 2021.

Failure to complete the application form in the correct format will result in rejection and only completed online applications will be considered for the scholarship

The scholarship award is contingent on the student receiving no financial aid in the form of any other scholarship or any other sources such as stipend, salary during their time at the institute.

