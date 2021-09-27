AICTE to Offer Internships to Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh Students at IITs, IISERs

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has taken the onus to bring in internship opportunities for students of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh. It has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a couple of institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

AICTE has partnered with several prestigious institutions to reach its objective, which is to provide the required exposure to the youth of J&K and Ladakh in terms of the academic culture at higher education institutions. The organisation expects that the students will get to work on cutting-edge research in the field of science and technology under the guidance of the eminent faculties at premier institutions.

It will also enhance the chances of employability of these students. The list of institutes that will offer the internships includes IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Ropar, IISER Kolkata, and IISER Pune.

Time period of the winter internship opportunities:

IIT Kanpur – Eight-week-long internship program is being offered by IIT Kanpur which will be between October and December.

IIT Guwahati – IIT Guwahati is offering four weeks internship between October and December 2021.

IISER Kolkata – The IISER has gone a step ahead and is offering two months internship in winter 2021 and the same in Summer 2022.

IIT Ropar – Candidates can opt for the four weeks internship at IIT Ropar which will take place between December 2021 and January 2022.

IIT Bhubaneshwar – A four weeks internship program is being offered between December 1 and 31 at the institute.

IISER Pune – The institute is offering a summer internship program of six weeks in 2022.

Who can apply for AICTE internship with IITs and IISERs?

Any student studying in higher education institutions situated in J&K and Ladakh and is from any of the science and engineering disciplines of undergraduate or post-graduate programs is eligible to apply for the internships. The nomination of students has to be filed by any nominated nodal officer, principal, director, training and placement officer, or senior faculty. They will have to register on the AICTE portal and nominate students before September 30.

