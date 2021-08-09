AICTE to Offer Management, Non-Technical Courses in Regional Languages Too

Soon after announcing that 14 colleges across India will be offering BTech courses in their mother tongue, now the central government is planning to offer management and several non-tech courses in regional languages too. As reported by news18.com earlier, All India Council for Technology Education (AICTE) is translating courses and creating online and offline content in 11 different languages. To ensure quality education, the AICTE will conduct faculty development programmes (FDPs) for the institutes willing to offer multilingual engineering education.

The AICTE has also created an AI-enabled translation tool to convert content into regional languages. AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe in a recent interview with The Print siad that the portal is working to offer other technical courses as well as non-technical courses in regional languages in future.

Students who want to join these courses will also be selected through an entrance exam. He is quoted by the portal as saying, “People should not think that we will select substandard colleges to offer these programmes because they are in regional languages. Even students will have to go through the usual route of JEE and state selection exams to get admission,” AICTE chief told The Print.

Last year, in a survey conducted by the council, 44 per cent of engineering students were found interested to pursue their courses in their mother tongue and Tamil was on the top of the preferred language list. While the survey gave an idea of students’ interest in learning in their mother tongue, the actual response will only be known once the session starts. The new academic session in technical colleges will start in October.

This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for admission to various engineering courses too was conducted in 13 languages.

