AICTE to Release Regulations For Hybrid Learning Soon, Students to Get Exit Option After 2-years

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has announced that the regulations of hybrid learning will be out soon. Last week, while addressing a programme on hybrid learning workshops for college leaders in Bengaluru, Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, stated that the details on infrastructure, do’s and don’ts, faculty training, and so on will soon be laid down.

Anil Sahasrabudhe went on to say that as per the regulations, students exiting a course after two years will be provided with an additional bridge course and awarded a diploma certificate. This will open another exit option for students. According to a report by a leading news daily, he stated that the council will establish a National Educational Technology Forum, which will serve as a platform for all stakeholders to share teaching material with one another.

Also read| Bill to Replace AICTE, UGC With New Body in Parliament This Monsoon Session

The AICTE chairman has asserted that colleges should not overlook the core engineering branches. “If all goes for AI, there will be saturation there as well. You should encourage students to take core disciplines too,” he said as reported in the news portal. Sahasrabudhe further suggested offering minor programmes in new age programmes to students along with core disciplines.

Meanwhile, B Thimme Gowda, vice chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council said, “One of the biggest challenges in introducing hybrid learning will be to take teachers into confidence.” He added that there will be initial reluctance, which must be confronted.

Read| AICTE Introduces Unified Credit Framework, Students to Get 8 Credits After PhD

The Government of India established the AICTE in 1945. The organisation was formed as an Apex Advisory Body to conduct surveys on technical education facilities and to promote and develop technical education in the country. According to the national education policy (1986), AICTE is the statutory authority for planning, formulation, and maintenance of norms and standards, as well as management of technical education in India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here