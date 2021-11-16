AICTE to Train College Teachers in 'Indian Knowledge System'

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has commenced a three-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP), Bharatiya Jana Parampara on November 15. The FDP based on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is likely to continue till December 7. According to AICTE, the programme aims at building a comprehensive perspective on the need, relevance, and essence of Indian Knowledge Systems.

Launched by the Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, the programme strives to contribute and enrich the education system by the inflection of India’s knowledge and provide pertinent reflections for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the launch event, Sarkar stated that a series of FDP on the Indian Knowledge System will make the students aware of the rich history and tradition of the country, which has been in place for thousands of years now.

Also read| AICTE Offers Multiple Scholarships with Grants up to Rs 50,000, Here’s How to Avail

AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe opined that if the education policies are not changed now, it will be very difficult to pass on the values of the IKS to future generations. “If we want to make students learn about IKS the first step is to make the teachers aware about it," he said. According to Sahasrabudhe, educating teachers will help them sow seeds of IKS among students. Keeping all these aspects in mind, he mentioned that the three-week FDP is of prime importance for them.

Read| Six More Engineering Colleges to Teach BTech in Regional Languages, Takes Total to 20

IKS was established to promote traditional knowledge in the field of arts and literature, agriculture, basic sciences, engineering and technology, architecture, management, economics, etc.

Apart from Sahasrabudhe and Sarkar, National Organising Secretary Mukul Kanitkar, Padma Vibhushan and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sonal Man Singh, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi, Kultar Singh (Sikh Ragi), Professor Kapil Kapoor of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), Dr Ashok K Mahapatra (SOA), Professor Bharat Gupt (IGNCA), Pravrajika Divyananda (Sri Sarada Math), Dr Jagannath Patil (NAAC), Chamu Krishna Shastry (Sanskrit Promotion Foundation), Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari (IIT KGP), J Sai Deepak (Advocate, Supreme Court of India), and Dr Vinayachandra B K (INDICA) were also present at the launch event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.