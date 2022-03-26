AICTE, UGC Warn Students Willing To Pursue Higher Studies In China

In a joint notice issued on March 25th, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) asked Indian students to “exercise due diligence” with respect to universities in China in the wake of COVID19 imposed travel restrictions by China government.

The AICTE and UGC have said, “It has come to notice that a few universities in People’s Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programmes for the current and upcoming academic years. In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions.”

On recognition of degree courses online the notice reads, “the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online. As per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE do not recognise such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.”

Warning students to be careful while choosing a particular degree course for themselves the AICTE and UGC have said, “students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies.”

A similar notice had been issued by the National Medical Commission (NCM) in February 2022. The notice warned students who are applying for admission, about China’s strict restrictions on students’ visas. Further, it has asked the students to “exercise due diligence" in choosing to pursue education from the country.

In another development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI has assured his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar that he will “speak to the relevant authorities” regarding the return of Indian medical students. India’s External Affair’s Minister, Dr S Jaishankar in a media briefing had said, “I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who have not been allowed to return, citing Covid restrictions. We hope that China will take a non-discriminatory approach, since it involves the future of so many young people.”

Since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in India in March 2020, Indian students have returned home and have been continuing their studies in online mode. This has become an issue especially for medical students owing to the practical aspects of the study and the students have been asking the Indian government to take up this issue with China.

