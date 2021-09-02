AICTE, UGC, UNICEF and YuWaah flag off week-long event ‘YuWaah Echoes’

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), UNICEF and YuWaah have jointly launched ‘YuWaah Echoes’, a series of national innovation challenges, art competitions and multi-level quizzes around COVID 19 for students. The programme aims at enhancing the knowledge of students of colleges and universities around COVID-19.

The four main activities of the initiative include solve-a-thon - a unique innovation challenge that encourages students to register their ideas on how best to uphold Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in their peer networks and communities. The second activity is artists unite aims to engage, incubate and give a platform to Young Warriors for self-expression through art. Quizmasters - a multilevel, interactive team quiz competition.

All participants will receive a certificate from UNICEF-YuWaah. Winners will be recognized by UNICEF on a national platform.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE said, “This partnership with YuWaah is going to offer a unique learning experience for young people. The YuWaah Echoes initiative will see participation from various institutions who will engage and encourage different skillsets, helping young people better prepare for their future career as well as their personal life.”

Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief, ADAP & Generation Unlimited, UNICEF India said, “YuWaah Echoes is another step towards enabling and empowering India’s young people to take action against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in an interesting, self-learning and engaging format. Such a multi-activity event will provide a unique experience to encourage participants to hone their creativity, analytical and problem-solving skills by expressing, innovating, learning and taking charge – all skills that will prove useful for them to address challenges not just during the pandemic, but for rest of their lives.”

Earlier in May 2021, AICTE and UGC, along with UNICEF-YuWaah and 1350+ other collation partners had launched the YoungWarrior movement, with the objective of enabling young people to take action against COVID-19 and cumulatively impact the lives of millions of people within their families and communities.

At the time of the launch, AICTE and UGC had initiated a clarion call to its colleges and institutions to encourage students and teachers to participate in the movement. The movement was received positively by young people across India, with more than 6.6 million actions taken by them and over 140,000 teachers and other stakeholders engaged during this period.

