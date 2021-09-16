AICTE Warns Students of its Fake Website, Says Wouldn't be Responsible if Duped

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has notified there are two websites that are being circulated as AICTE websites but are actually fake. The council also mentioned that they have only one official website which is aicte-india.org. Whereas the two fake websites are aictsd.com and aictetindia.org.

They also went on to mention that if a person gets duped by any of the two fake sites, then AICTE will not be responsible. Every person, who in the future intends to use the AICTE website, must carefully check its credentials before proceeding.

The idea behind releasing the notification is to make people aware of the frauds that can take place if they do not check the credentials before applying or doing transactions on fake websites. Further, if you are sending in a request or applying for anything on the fake website, it will not reach AICTE.

In the notice, the council said, “This is to bring to the notice of General public and stakeholders that the official website of All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has the URL https://aicte-india.org. It has been observed that some websites with similar-looking URLs like- www.aictsd.com, www.aictetindia.org, etc do not belong to AICTE.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft and AICTE have collaborated for the ‘Future Ready Talent internship programs’. This program aims at making a difference in the lives of 1.5 lakh students by helping them with higher education. It will be beneficial for students as it will help them in getting jobs in emerging fields.

As part of the program, the technological giant will be contributing by giving certifications, skilling students, and providing modules in fields of data science, AI, cloud computing, and cyber security. AICTE’s role on the other hand will be to make sure that the internship curriculum follows the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

