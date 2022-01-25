AICTE's Indian Knowledge Systems Launches 2-month Internship, Stipend Rs 25000

AICTE‘s Indian Knowledge Systems has launched a student internship programme to train them on IKS. It has also launched proposals for new IKS centres, and competitive research proposals.

For the internship programme, selected students will be paired with IKS experts who have vast experience in that field. The interns are expected to work on short research projects, activities/workshops, etc. as suggested by the IKS division in consultation with the experts. Under this scheme, each intern will be awarded a stipend of about Rs 25000 for the duration of two months as per exiting AICTE norms.

Under this scheme, the IKS division will provide funding support of Rs 30-40 lacs over two years to the institute to establish the centre and conduct related activities. Interested candidates and experts can visit the website of the IKS Division — iksindia.org to register themselves.

The IKS division has launched these new initiatives to promote interdisciplinary research activities, it says. It seeks to encourage the study of traditional concepts, methods, technologies, or approaches using modern tools and approaches wherever necessary, to find sustainable indigenous solutions to contemporary societal problems based on a deeper understanding of Indian Knowledge Systems.

The goal of the IKS centres is to act as a catalyst for initiating research, education, and outreach activities in various parts of the country. “The IKS activities are currently dispersed around many places in the country. There is a strong need to establish centers in the country in traditional schools and STEM educational institutes to focus on these efforts. This initiative will address this critical need of establishing IKS centers, enabling Indian youth to learn and leverage our traditional practices as well," said AICTE.

“Our goal is to make catalytic grants that encourage original, serious, and deep scholarly investigations in Indian Knowledge Systems and rejuvenate IKS research in India. The funds available to support the competitive grants programme are discretionary funds provided by the Education Ministry to support the activities of the IKS Division," the council added.

The level of funding available for the programme each year is determined by the ministry. Each proposal call of the division will focus on specific thematic areas identified with the help of IKS experts the guidance of the IKS community. Under this scheme, the IKS Division will provide funding support of Rs 10-20 lacs to the eligible PIs of various institutions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.