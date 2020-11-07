AIEEA ICAR Rank List 2020: Score Card Released, Registration Process Starts Today on icar.nta.nic.in

AIEEA ICAR Rank List 2020 has been released, paving way for the registration process ahead. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR Rank list 2020 on the official website on Saturday, November 7. The official ICAR AIEEA Result 2020 was released on November 2, followed by the issue of ICAR AIEEA Rank List and Score Card 2020 today. As the ICAR AIEEA Rank List releases, the registration process has started today at the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The NTA declared the ICAR AIEEA Result 2020 on November 2, along with the final answer key of both UG and PG programmes, which was released on November 1. Soon after, NTA announced the ICAR AIEAA 2020 counselling schedule on icarexam.net.

AIEEA ICAR Rank List 2020: Important Dates for Registration Process

• Downloading of Rank Card plus Counselling letter: November 6, 2020

• Start of Candidate registration: November 7, 2020

• End of AIEEA ICAR 2020 Registration process: November 11, 2020

• Start of AIEEA ICAR seat allotment document verification: November 17, 2020

• End of AIEEA ICAR online document verification: November 20, 2020

• End of AIEEA ICAR re-submission: November 23, 2020

• Second Round seat allotment of AIEEA ICAR: November 30, 2020

• Third round seat allotment of AIEEA ICAR: December 12, 2020

All the candidates who sat for the AIEEA ICAR entrance test 2020 can download their ICAR AIEEA 2020 scorecard using the official login credentials. The NTA held the ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination on September 16, 17 and 22, while the ICAR AIEEA PG exam was scheduled for September 23.

Candidates qualifying the ICAR AIEEA exam can participate in the ICAR AIEEA 2020 counselling process 2020, scheduled to begin on Saturday. The candidates will have to choose a subject and the agricultural university they want to study in.

The counselling process for ICAR AIEEA Exam 2020 began at 5pm on Saturday at the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.