AIIMS Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 119 Faculty Posts, Details Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, has invited applications for recruitment to various faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application on the official website - aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in- on or before May 16. A total of 119 vacancies has been notified for this recruitment out of which, 29 vacancies are available for the posts of Professor, 18 for Additional Professor, 27 for Associate Professor, and 45 for Assistant Professor in various departments. The details of the recruitment drive are mentioned below

AIIMS Faculty recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Essential requirement: Candidates must hold a medical qualification included in schedule I or II or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956. Those having a postgraduate qualification like MD/MS or equivalent in the respective discipline/subject are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the posts of Professor and Additional Professor must not be more than the age of 58 years. However, the maximum age limit for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years.

Steps to apply for AIIMS faculty recruitment 2021:

Step 1. Visit the official website of AIIMS, Andhra Pradesh at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab and click on “Faculty Recruitment – Corrigendum & Addendum dated 03.05.2021 for the ongoing Faculty Recruitment…”

Step 3. Click on “Apply Online” and register yourself by using your valid mobile number and email id

Step 4. Save the registration details and log in to fill in the application form

Step 5. Key in all the required details and upload the documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC category is Rs 3000 and for SC/ST category, it is Rs 2500. PwD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

AIIMS Faculty recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will be paid as per the 7th CPC. They will get a minimum monthly remuneration between Rs. 1,01,500 to Rs. 1,68,900 depending on their post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here