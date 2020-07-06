AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Apply for 155 Vacancies at AIIMS Bhopal at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has released 155 vacancies for the posts of professor, assistant professor, additional professor, and associate professor. The notification in this regard was released by the institute on its official website at aiimsbhopal.edu.in. All candidates who are willing to fill up the application form for the above mentioned posts can directly register here.

Candidates should make a note that they need to check the eligibility criteria and other details before applying for the posts. Candidates can read the official notification by AIIMS Bhopal here.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Application window opens on July 4

Last date to fill up the form August 17

All forms will be accepted only in an online mode. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately online for each post and pay the application fee for each post. Those who are working in Central/State Government/Semi-Government/Autonomous body have to submit “No Objection Certificate” from their respective organisation or apply through proper channels.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Fee

Application fees of Rs 2,000 needs to be paid by candidates (general and OBC category). For SC/ST candidates, the online application fee is Rs 500.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Registration details

Candidates need to keep scanned copies of all documents before filling up the forms.