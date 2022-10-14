AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Invite Applications for Research Project, Salary up to Rs 1 Lakh

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneshwar, has invited applications for filling the vacancy for research Consultant and field investigator posts, for an extramurally funded research project. The statutory body, which falls under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is looking to hire candidates on a contractual basis. The selected candidates will work under Dr Gaurav Chhabra, Associate Professor, Department of Pathology & Lab Medicine- the Principal Investigator in the study titled “Competency Assessment of Medical Laboratory Technologist in Primary Health Care Settings in Odisha”.

Under this project, AIIMS Bhubaneswar will evaluate the current competencies of medical laboratory technicians employed at the CHC of four districts in the state of Odisha, namely Jajpur, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, and Angul.

There is a single vacancy for the post of Research Consultant; the selected candidate’s job will span a duration of five months. Candidates with any of the following qualifications are eligible for the job: MD in Community Medicine, MBBS/BDS, or Master’s degree in Public Health/Epidemiology/Health Care Management/Health Administrative. Candidates with MBBS/BDS or master’s degrees in either of the abovementioned fields must also meet the essential experience criteria. This includes a minimum of one year of experience in public health management/public health epidemiology/public health research experience at the national or state level.

Applicants must be willing to travel to the abovementioned districts as these are the project’s focus areas. The job is offering a monthly salary of Rs 1,00,000.

For the post of Field Investigator in the same project, the duration is two months. To be eligible for the post, the candidates must have a B.Sc. degree in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) with a minimum of one year of experience working in a medical/Pathology laboratory. This job will offer a monthly pay of Rs 25,000.

The funding for the project is being provided by Access Health International (Health System Transformation Platform, New Delhi).

Candidates are required to apply to the relevant posts via a form attached to the official notification. The form must be emailed to labhematologyaiimsbbsr@gmail.com on or before October 25. The selections will be made based on the candidate’s performance in the interviews slated for October 31 at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. The results will be available on the AIIMS Bhubaneshwar website after the conclusion of the selection process.

It must be noted that these are tenure vacancies under the funded project, not employment from the AIIMS Bhubaneswar payroll.

