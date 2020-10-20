AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for Group A, B and C Posts at aiims.edu

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the recruitment for Group A, B and C post at the official website at aiims.edu/en. The last date to fill the AIIMS recruitment 2020 application form is November 19, 2020. Candidates willing to apply for any of the posts can fill the AIIMS recruitment 2020 application form from tomorrow. Before filling up the AIIMS application form, interested candidates must check the eligibility criteria for each post and ensure that they meet these all. The eligibility criteria vary according to the posts.

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Delhi recruitment for Group A, B, C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess a prescribed educational qualification according to the posts they are applying for. The educational qualification is different for each post. Candidates can go through the educational qualification and other eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification. To read the official notification click on

https://www.aiims.edu/images/pdf/recruitment/advertisement/rectt-17-10-20.pdf

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Once the registration window is open, candidates can go to the official website and complete the registration process by filling in the required details and documents. The required documents must be available in the PDF format. Here is the list of documents that should be kept ready:

1. Date of birth proof

2. Valid caste or category certificate, if applicable

3. Valid EWS certificate, if applicable

4. Educational document

5. Experience certificate, if required

Once the required details are filled and documents are uploaded, candidates will have to pay the AIIMS recruitment application fee 2020. For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1500 and for SC/ST/EWS category candidates is Rs. 1200.

There are a total of 214 vacancies available for various posts such as Veterinary Officer, Driver, Junior Engineer, Receptionist, Technician, Junior Photographer, Scientist, Librarian, Programmer, Technical Assistant and Physical Training Instructor. The AIIMS Recruitment 2020 has also announced vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager, Occupational Therapist, Clinical Psychologist, GDMO, Statistical Assistant, Welfare Officer, Senior Chemist, Dental Technician and Multipurpose Worker.

Candidates can also apply to fill up the posts of Junior Physiotherapist, Draftsman, Chemist, Assistant Dietician, Workshop Assistant, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist, Assistant Store Officer and Organizer. Others posts available for grabs are Senior Technical Editor, Ophthalmic Technician, Genetic Counsellor, Vocational Counsellor and Workshop Technician.