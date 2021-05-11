AIIMS Gorakhpur Invites Application for Faculty Recruitment, Salary up to Rs 1,68,900

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, has notified the recruitment of Group A faculty for various departments on its official website. The last date to submit the online application is June 8, 2021. A total of 127 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Check the post wise vacancy and other important details below:

AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancy details

Assistant Professor: 46

Associate Professor: 29

Additional Professor: 22

Professor: 30

AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Educational qualification for medical candidates: A postgraduate qualification in medical like MD/MS or M.Ch. for surgical super specialty and D.M. for medical super specialty.

Educational qualification for non-medical candidates: Master’s degree in the concerned specialty as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology.

Age limit: Those applying for Professor or Additional professor must not exceed 58 years as of the last date of the receipt of the online application. However, the upper age limit for Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor is 50 years. Age relaxation will be given to the reserved category applicants as per the government norms.

AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1. The online registration link for the application is available on AIIMS, Gorakhpur’s official website

Step 2. On the homepage go to the recruitment tab and click on current

Step 3. Click on the application link for AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty recruitment 2021

Step 4. First, register yourself by using a valid phone number and mail id

Step 5. Next, proceed to the application form and complete the required details

Step 6. Upload the documents in the specified format and pay the application fee, if required

Step 7. Download a copy of the application form.

Once the application is submitted, candidates will have to send a signed copy of the online application form along with self-attested copies of certificates/documents in support of fulfilling the eligibility criteria..

All the documents have to be submitted within 15 days from the last date of filling the online application form. “On-line application without receipt of hard copy application will not be considered”, reads the official statement.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty recruitment 2021: Salary

All the shortlisted candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,01,500 to Rs 1,68,900.

