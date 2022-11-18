AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 92 Faculty Positions, Salary up to Rs 2,20,000

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for direct recruitment to Group-A faculty posts in various departments at AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can send their applications via post to the address mentioned in the official notification. The deadline for application submission is December 19 till 5 pm.

The recruitment is for a total of 92 vacant posts of Group-A faculty. These include 28 posts of Professor, 21 posts of Additional Professor, 18 posts of Associate Professor, and 25 posts of Assistant Professor. The posts are vacant in different departments which include Anatomy, Dentistry, Administration, General Medicine, and Pathology among others.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: Eligibility

In order to be eligible to apply for the post of Professor and Additional Professor, candidates must not be over 58 years of age. The upper age limit for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS Gorakhpur website and download the application form from the recruitment section.

Step 2: Fill the necessary details and complete the application form.

Step 3: Enclose a signed copy of the application form along with self-attested copies of the relevant documents and certificates in an envelope. The envelope must be super-scribed with “Application for the post of (designation and department)”

Step 4: Send the application form via post to the Recruitment Cell (Academic Block), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the demand draft in favour of AIIMS, Gorakhpur.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 3,000 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS category candidates. The fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories and for persons with benchmark disabilities.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: Selection Process

The screening committee will shortlist candidates for interviews based on the details provided by them. The committee may also conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates for interviews. The methodology of selection will be decided by the selection committee as deemed fit. Interviews will be held at AIIMS Gorakhpur or any other place as decided by the Executive Director of the institute.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: Salary

Upon successful selection as Professor, candidates can draw, a monthly salary of Rs 2,20,000 while Additional Professors will get Rs 2,00,00 per month. The salary on offer for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is Rs 1,88,000 and Rs 1,42,506 per month, respectively.

