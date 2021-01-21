AIIMS INI CET 2021 Open Round Allocation List Declared at aiimsexams.org

The open round allocation list for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 has been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 20. The allocation list for INI CET 2021 can be checked on the website at aiimsexams.org by candidates who have qualified for the MD, MS and MCh programmes. The INI CET 2021 candidates, whose names appear in the open round of the online seat allocation (Institute and Subject/Specialty), should report on Monday, January 25, up to 5 pm at their allotted institutes.

The steps for checking the allocation list of the INI CET 2021 are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the website at https://www.aiimsexams.org/

Step 2: Towards the right side of the homepage, there will be a category ‘Important Announcements’. You will find the option ‘Result of Open Round of Online Seat Allocation for INIs for PG Courses Jan 2021 Session.’ Click on that

Step 3: When you click on the above option, a PDF file will open which will have the open round allocation list for INI CET 2021

Step 4: Match your roll number with the ones present on the list. If you are selected, then match the speciality and institute that you have been allotted

Step 5: Download the PDF of open round allocation list for INI CET 2021 and save for future reference

The allocation list for INI CET 2021 also has the email addresses of the professor of different institutes to whom the candidates will be reporting.

The INI CET 2021 was conducted for admission in PG courses in medical institutes namely AIIMS (8 institutes across India), JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh and NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

The exam is conducted twice every year, once in the month of May and gives admission in the July session. The second time INI CET happens in November to give admission to the January session.