AIIMS INI CET Registrations Begin: Here's How to apply

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the registration cum application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 registrations today - September 10 from 5 pm onwards. The online registration link will be activated at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The entrance exam is being held to offer admissions to the various postgraduate medical programmes like MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS at different institutes of AIIMS across the country. Those willing to appear for AIIMS INI CET 2021 will have to complete the online application by October 9, however, the application deadline for submission will be announced in due course of time.

As per the official notification released by AIIMS, the candidates who have applied earlier in January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 & July 2021 sessions are not required to register themselves again. However, those whose registration and basic information for July 2021 session was incomplete or rejected will have to do the registration again.

Here are the steps to complete AIIMS INI CET 2021 registration

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS INI CET aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Once the link is activated, click on the ‘AIIMS INICET January 2022 registration link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: A fresh web page will be opened where the link for new user registration will be available

Step 4: Click on that and fill in the required details to register yourself

Step 5: Once done, pay the required application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the submitted application form

Candidates must note that they will be able to fill in the AIIMS INI CET 2021 application form only after the Exam Unique Code(EUC) will be generated at a later date. The registered candidates willing to make any changes in the basic details can click on the edit option available on ‘my page’ of the registration window.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here