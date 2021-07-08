AIIMS MSc Nursing 2021 Result Declared, How to Check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result for AIIMS MSc Nursing 2021 exam. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results through the official AIIMS website. The candidates who have qualified for the exam will be called for seat allocation.

The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission in AIIMS New Delhi, Raipur, Bhopal, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, and Rishikesh. This year AIIMS MSc Nursing exam was held on June 27 in the online mode.

AIIMS MSc Nursing 2021 result: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Important Announcement’ section, there will be a hyperlink that reads, ‘Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Course for 2021 Session’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein a document containing the list of roll numbers along with category rank and overall rank will open

Step 4: Press ‘Control + F’ or ‘Command + F’ to search for your roll number

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for your future reference

Those candidates who want to check their individual scorecards will have to log in to the AIIMS portal using their credentials. Each person is advised to carefully check the personal details mentioned in the scorecard. In case there is an error, then it must be reported to the authorities at the earliest.

The details regarding the time schedule for choice filling, rules, and procedures of online seat allocation will be uploaded on the official website.

