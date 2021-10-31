AIIMS NORCET 2021 Re-registrations Ends on Nov 1, Here's How to Apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the re-registration process for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 on October 30. The application window is open till November 1 up to 5 pm. Those who had missed the earlier date of registration which was October 30 can do so now by applying online through the official website of AIIMS of aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) across all AIIMS and central government hospitals will have to appear for a written examination to be conducted on November 20. The admit cards of AIIMS NORCET 2021 will be available from November 14.

Also read| IIT-Delhi, AIIMS Set up Centre for Advanced Research & Excellence in Disability & Assistive Technology

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have completed BSc Hons in Nursing or postgraduation in nursing for a recognised institute or the university. To apply for the exam candidates must be within the age of 18 to 30 years.

AIIMS NORCET 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official portal of AIIMS Delhi

Step 2. Click on the NORCET 2021 registration link on the homepage

Step 4. Submit required details. Make fee payment

Step 5. Save and take a print out of the form for future use

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Application fees

The application fees for general and Other Backward Class (OBC) category candidates is Rs 3000 and for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category is Rs 2500. Candidates will have to pay the application fees online via debit card or credit card or net banking.

Read| NEET Result 2021: Meet Toppers, Know Their Preparation Strategy

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Exam pattern

The AIIMS NORCET 2021 will be held for a duration of three hours in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. It consists of 200 multiple-choice questions. The total mark is 200. One-third of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The qualifying marks in the exam will be 50 per cent for the unreserved candidates and those belonging to EWS, while it is 45 per cent for OBC, and 40 per cent for SC and ST.

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.